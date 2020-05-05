LAKE KATRINE- Juanita M. Bilyou, 93, formerly of Joys Lane, Hurley, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Tenbroeck Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Nov. 29, 1926 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Leo I. and Lillian M. (Sickler) Robinson. Juanita worked in the local garment industry as a seamstress. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sunshine. She made her first airplane trip at the age of 79 years old to get to the sunshine state. She loved all of her animals dearly. She is survived by her daughter Juanita Rockwell and her husband William V. Rockwell, and her grandson, Nicholas V. Rockwell. Two nieces and three nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Edward D. Bilyou, and her brothers, William Robinson and Francis L. Robinson. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Burial will be private in Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/junaita-m-bilyou
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 5 to May 6, 2020.