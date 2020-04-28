|
AUSTIN, TEXAS- June Doris Williams Schwab passed into Gods care on April 25, 2020 at her home in Austin, Texas. Born on June 9, 1926 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Arthur and Gladys Williams of Flatbush Avenue. She became the second of five girls. Moving to Lakeville, Conn., where they all resided in their growing up years. Finally ending their high school years on a farm in Goshen, Conn., during World War II and after. June is survived by the eldest and youngest of the family Thelma Emans and Violet Vaill and predeceased by Gladys Tobler Smythe and Esther Perret. June married Harold C. Schwab (deceased) in 1949 and resided in Kerhonkson, N.Y., until 1974 when they moved to Florida and in 1978 moved to Austin, Texas. June leaves a daughter, Diane Schwab Robitaille and son-in-law, Robert, and three grandchildren, Jennifer Dewlen, husband John of Houston, Texas, Kristina Lynn Spinola, husband Patrick "Jay" of Rye, N.Y., and Brent S. Robitaille wife Rebecca "Becky" of Fairfield, Conn. June is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Jamye K. and Kaylee J. Dewlen, Alex J. and Marc H. Spinola, and Blake G. and Whitney J. Robitaille. All of them knew her and loved being with heir favorite "Big G". http://www.lastingmemories.com/june-doris-williams-schwab
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 29, 2020