LAKE KATRINE- June Lawkins, 92, of Lake Katrine, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, she was a daughter of the late David and Elizabeth Stay Wilson. June was most known for her warmth, kindness and giving nature. A stay at home mom for her five children, wife to her husband John to whom she was married to for 52 years until his passing, and part time employee at Publishers Clearing House kept her busy through the “growing up” years. A crossword puzzle enthusiast who wrote her answers in pen, avid reader, fall leaf “peeper”, but most of all an animal lover who often gave to animal charities, as well as many other charities as was the way of her giving heart. June is survived by her five children, Elizabeth Oleson of Lake Katrine, John Lawkins of Schenectady, Ann Roberto and her husband Stephen of Woodstock, Andy Lawkins and his wife Lisa of Kingston and Chris Lawkins and his wife Irene of Saugerties; two brothers, David Wilson of Walden and Monty Wilson of Newburgh; one daughter-in-law, Kim Lawkins of Rotterdam; and eight grandchildren, Nicole, Christopher, Michele, Sam, Isabella, Grace, Sophie, and Olivia. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her husband, John Lawkins, who passed in 2001, and two sisters, Kay and Jewel. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Dr., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of June by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/june-lawkins
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 20, 2020