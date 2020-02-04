|
|
SARASOTA, FLA.- of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Jan. 24,2019, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert Davidson. June was the daughter of LeeRoy and Lillian Croswell. June was a resident of Shokan, N.Y., for many years. She was employed by the County of Ulster. She served as Deputy County Clerk for many years. June enjoyed being active in the Republican Party on both local and state levels. In her “spare” time June volunteered as a cubscout Den Mother. One of her favorite hobbies was making ceramic dolls. June is survived by her brother, George of Athens, Ga., and her sister, Ruth Croswell. Her brother, Leeroy Croswell, predeceased her. She is survived by her children: Robert and wife Teresa of Sarasota, Fla., and William and wife Julieanne Davidson of Boiceville, N.Y. June has six surviving grandchildren, Denise, Lacy, and Chesellica of Sarasota, Fla., and Mark, Kevin, and Sharon Davidson of Boiceville, N.Y. In addition, she is survived by four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her services were held at the Jennings Funeral Home in Sarasota,Fla. Burial is at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s association of your choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/june-lee-davidson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 5, 2020