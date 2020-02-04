Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for June Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Lee Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Lee Davidson Obituary
SARASOTA, FLA.- of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Jan. 24,2019, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert Davidson. June was the daughter of LeeRoy and Lillian Croswell. June was a resident of Shokan, N.Y., for many years. She was employed by the County of Ulster. She served as Deputy County Clerk for many years. June enjoyed being active in the Republican Party on both local and state levels. In her “spare” time June volunteered as a cubscout Den Mother. One of her favorite hobbies was making ceramic dolls. June is survived by her brother, George of Athens, Ga., and her sister, Ruth Croswell. Her brother, Leeroy Croswell, predeceased her. She is survived by her children: Robert and wife Teresa of Sarasota, Fla., and William and wife Julieanne Davidson of Boiceville, N.Y. June has six surviving grandchildren, Denise, Lacy, and Chesellica of Sarasota, Fla., and Mark, Kevin, and Sharon Davidson of Boiceville, N.Y. In addition, she is survived by four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her services were held at the Jennings Funeral Home in Sarasota,Fla. Burial is at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s association of your choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/june-lee-davidson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -