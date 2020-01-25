Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J Bruck Funeral Home Inc
261 Broadway
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0370
Resources
More Obituaries for Justine Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justine H. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justine H. Thomas Obituary
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.- Justine H. Thomas, age 105 years and 6 months, formerly of Hurley, N.Y., passed away at the home of her granddaughter on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Born in Kingston, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Trinkle Long. Prior to retirement, she was a bookkeeper at Siller Beef Co. Surviving are her grandchildren, Kelly Ann McGinnis and her Husband Randy, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., with whom she made her home; Kevin Thomas and his wife Shellye of Allan, Texas, and Colleen Skola and her husband Mike of West Chester, Ohio; Justine’s favorite saying was, “Well, I knew I was great and these great-grandchildren just prove it”: Kyla McGinnis, Brian Skola, Katherine Skola, Christopher Thomas, and Henry “Evan” Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Emmott Thomas, and their children, Henry “Ed” Thomas and his wife Terry, Thomas Thomas, and Bridget Thomas; brothers, Joseph and Alfred Long. Cremation took place in South Carolina. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y., in the Spring. To leave a message of condolence for Justine’s family please visit www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/justine-h-thomas
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -