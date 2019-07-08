|
|
Karen Edwards Rinaldi HUNTER- Former Accord resident, Karen Edwards Rinaldi, 57, passed away on July 6, 2019, at her home in Hunter. At her request, no service will be held. Family, friends and neighbors will gather at the Accord Fire House Company 1 on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. Karen was born Jan. 4, 1962 in Ellenville, N.Y., to Shirley Miller Zeko, formerly of Accord, and Walter Edwards of Napanoch. Karen was preceded in death by her mother; step-father, Robert Zeko, step-mother, Mary Edwards; sister, Kimberly Moses; and grandson, Tyler Edwards. Her children, Randy Jones of Canajoharie, Matthew Edwards of Hunter, Andrew Roxby and Nichole Brown of Pennsylvania, and Courtney Palen of Kerhonkson, were able to spend time with her in her final weeks. Karen leaves behind a large family who loved her, including her daughter-in-law, Cindy, and cousin, Kathy, who cared for Karen in her final months, as well as brothers and sisters, Lisa Landon of North Carolina, William Farrell of Accord, Pamela Ogle of South Carolina, Shawn Farrell of Woodbourne, Christopher Zeko of Hunter, David Edwards of Napanoch, and Mikeal Edwards of Neversink, thirteen grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Karen was a strong, passionate and determined woman who lived life on her terms. She spent much of her life providing care for others, from helping with her younger siblings in her early years to working as a home health aide to tending to her mother during her final months of life. Those who knew Karen best know she loved a good time and will remember her sense of humor and generous spirit. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the scholarship fund created in memory of her nephew, Shawnie, who was KIA in Afghanistan on April 28, 2014: Shawn Michael Farrell, II, Scholarship Fund, 686 Watson Hollow Road, West Shokan, N.Y., 12484. Arrangements entrusted to the HB Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Karen’s family please visit www.humis tonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 9, 2019