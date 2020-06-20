Karen Gantner
TROY, MAINE-Karen Lyn Ross Moore Gantner (nee: Gabler). Born May 25, 1967 in Ridgewood, N.Y., passed away on June 10, 2020 in Troy, Maine. Survived by her husband, Nicolas J. Gantner of Troy, Maine, mother of Dylan Ross of Kerhonkson, N.Y., Dakota Moore of Elizaville, N.Y., Montana Moore of Elizaville, N.Y. grandmother of Kyle Schoonmaker, Siera Ross and Laycie Moore. Daughter of Tom Gabler, Sr. of Troy, Maine and Kathi Rivenburg, of Ocala, Fla. Stepdaughter of Ed Rivenburg, Sr. of Ocala, Fla. Sister of Tom Gabler, Jr. of Stone Ridge, N.Y. Aunt of Stevie Gabler and Chloe Gabler. Daughterin-law of Nicholas P. Gantner and Marilyn Gantner of Cottekill, N.Y. Stepmother of Nicholas, Branden, Ryan and Kaitlyn Gantner of Va. Karen loved their assortment of animals and enjoyed buying gifts for all her loved ones. IF LOVE ALONE COULD HAVE KEPT YOU HERE, YOU WOULD HAVE LIVED FOREVER. http://www.lastingmemories.com/karen-lyn-gantner

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
