Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:45 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Karen L. Lane Obituary
RED HOOK- Karen L. Lane, 62, a lifelong Red Hook resident, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born on April 19, 1957, in Rhinebeck, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Barbara (Delage) Coon. Karen was a 1976 graduate of Red Hook High School. For many years, Karen worked in the dietary department at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck. She also worked at Arbor Ridge in Rhinebeck, Historic Village Diner in Red Hook and at the Dollar Tree in Kingston. Karen was a longtime member of Red Hook Fire Company-Ladies Auxiliary and served as - President and Secretary. She is survived by her two sons, Mike (Ambyr) Lane of Red Hook, N.Y., and Terry (Cassandra) Lane, Jr., of Germantown, N.Y.; her loving grandchildren, Dylan Lane, Collyn Lane, Morgan Lane, Danica Lane, and Riley Lane; her siblings, Vernon (Debra) Coon, Jr., of Red Hook, N.Y., Gary (Teresa) Coon of Red Hook, N.Y. , Kevin (Renee) Coon of Hyde Park, N.Y., Glen (Lynda) Coon, Sr., of Red Hook, N.Y., and Denise (Tom) Mann of Red Hook, N.Y.; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In addition to her parents, a sister, Michele Ann Coon, predeceased her. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 3:45 p.m. with the Reverend Fred C. Cartier officiating. RH Fire Company – Ladies Aux will conduct services at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook. Memorial donations may be made in Karen’s memory to the Compassionate Animal Rescue- CARE of DC- P.O. Box 4, Wappinger Fall, N.Y., 12590 or to the Red Hook Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 100, Red Hook, N.Y., 12571. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/karen-l-lane
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020
