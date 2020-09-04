STONE RIDGE-Karen Sue Markle, 70, of Stone Ridge, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center surrounded by her loving family following a sudden illness. She is the wife of John Markle. They shared 51 years of marriage together. She was born Nov. 21, 1949 in Ellenville, N.Y., Karen was the daughter of Eric and Ruth Gundberg. She graduated from Rondout Valley High School in 1967. Her employment included several years at the Rondout Valley School District as an Assistant Tax Collector; plus customer service at Suburban Propane, retiring from The Daily Freeman where she worked as a receptionist. Karen enjoyed visiting historical sites along the Hudson River, attending Broadway musicals/dinner theater and spending time with her family. Karen especially cherished moments spent with her grandson "Spunky" (the love of her life) whom she loved dearly. She was a caretaker to all, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her thoughtfulness was appreciated by many and her kind spirit will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband John, mother Ruth, daughters Denise (Mike), Sarah (Preslee), beloved grandson Mason, sisters; Sharon (Robert) Jensen, Mary McKenna, Erica (Scott) Greer, brother Wayne (Kathy) Gundberg and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased by her father Eric in 2012. In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc.. Rosendale assisted the family with cremation arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Ulster County SPCA at 20 Wiedy Dr., Kingston, NY 12401. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com
