|
|
KINGSTON- Karen Virginia Buck, age 74, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Feb. 11, 2020 in the home of her daughter and daughter in-law, Wendy Crandall and Jennifer Evans also of Kingston, N.Y. Friends and family are invited to a viewing and visitation at the MacArthur Funeral Home, 15 Buntline Drive, Stamford, N.Y., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, between 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the United Methodist Church, Jefferson, N.Y., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Allen and Pastor Paul Moller officiating. Future gravesite burial will commence in the spring at the Evergreen Cemetery, Jefferson, N.Y. A future celebration of life will also occur in Kingston, N.Y., with the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Sons of Norway. Karen was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, N.Y., to Captain Alf Bergstrom and Alice V. Bergstrom on Oct. 23, 1945. After moving to Jefferson in 1956, Karen attended Jefferson Central School, graduating in 1963. She went on to the Mary McClellan School of Nursing in Chatham, N.Y., earning her License of Practical Nursing in 1965. She worked as a nurse in various regional hospitals and care facilities including the former Stamford Hospital, Fox Hospital in Oneonta and the Robinson Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Stamford. Even in retirement, Karen spent much of her time as a care giver to her friends and others in her community. In 1980 Karen married her husband Charles N. Buck, Sr., of Jefferson. She enjoyed singing in her church choir, participating in local elections, playing the piano and baking the best apple pie, cookies and apple sauce cake in addition to the family favorite, potato salad. In more recent years, she engaged with a group of Kingston area women who knitted blankets for those in need. Most of all Karen enjoyed any time on the Buck family farm or in the sap house. She loved to visit with her extended family as a friend, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a lifelong member of the Pomona Grange of Jefferson, spending many years as a delegate to the NY State Grange. She was member of the United Methodist Church of Jefferson as well as a member of the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Sons of Norway. Karen is survived by her siblings: Stanley Bergstrom (Liz Page) of Jefferson, N.Y., and Arlene Bergstrom-Dugan (Dink Dugan) of Kingston; her children: Sandy Crandall (Mary Ellen Clark) of Grafton, Mass., Wendy Crandall (Jennifer Evans) of Kingston, N.Y., and Dan Crandall of Jefferson, N.Y. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles N. Buck, Sr., and brother Ronald Bergstrom. Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice) who provided so much care and comfort during a challenging time and the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Sons of Norway: P.O. Box 2783, Kingtson, N.Y., 12402, where Karen met many new friends and created joyful memories. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of those who took time to call and visit with Karen during these last few months. It meant the world to her and we thank you for your precious gift of time.Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with Karen's family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/karen-virginia-buck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 13, 2020