Karin Horner (née Kaps) WEST HURLEY-died at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the age of 76. Karin was the daughter of Sigmund and Erna (Maselli) Brock. Karin was born in Beuthen, Germany during World War II, as family legend has it, during an Allied air raid. She emigrated to New York City with her parents on the Liberty ship, General Taylor when she was 12 years old. Karin learned English during her first summer in the United States by attending a summer camp in New Hampshire. She would return to camp each summer and worked there as a life guard as a young woman. Raised in Manhattan and Queens, Karin attended and graduated from St. John’s University where she met the love of her life, Gunther Horner. Karin and Gunther married in Queens, N.Y. on Sept. 5, 1962. They moved to West Hurley in August of 1969 where they raised their three children. In addition to taking good care of her family, Karin had a long career as the five-time elected Hurley Town Clerk. Karin was generous with her time and volunteered with the Lions Club where she was ‘Volunteer of the Year 2007/2008’ as well as the Hurley Democratic Committee where she served as President. Karin’s kindness, generosity and unyielding positivity led her to make many lifelong friends. Karin was devoted to her community, family and friends. She always had a smile and kind words for everyone she met. Karin was an avid reader, a fan of Betty Davis movies and enjoyed an occasional visit to the casino. Karin was a parishioner at St. John’s Church in West Hurley over the last 50 years. Karin will be forever missed by her beloved family and her many devoted friends. She leaves behind Gunther, her loving husband of 55 years; her three children and daughters-in-law; Michael and Christine Horner of Clifton Park, John and Christine Horner of Zena, and Susan Horner and Alex Durling of Ruby. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren; James Horner who lives in New York City, David and Alina Horner of New Hartford, Jillian Horner in Zena, Veronica and Gabriel Guinto in Clifton Park and her precious great-granddaughter, Olivia Karin Horner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Hurley Rescue Squad. Calling hours will be on Saturday at Lasher’s Funeral Home, 100 Tinker St., Woodstock from 1 to 4 p.m. and Memorial Service 3 to 4 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 19, 2019