|
|
Karin(K5) M. Haaland Weyand TOWN OF ESOPUS- We remember with an abundance of joy and deep sorrow the well-lived life of Karin(K5) M. Haaland Weyand. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Karin was born on Staten Island March 5, 1967; daughter of Nora (Kallestein) Haaland of Port Ewen and the late Elias SandHaaland both of who immigrated from Norway. Karin grew up in Willow, N.Y., graduated Onteora High School where she was an exceptional student-athlete outpacing her four older brothers in both. Her school record for the 400M hurdles still stands today, and her keen volleyball skills will always be remembered. Karin earned a bachelors degree from SUNY Albany and was self-employed as a freelance graphic designer in the Hudson Valley serving local musicians and businesses. It was Karin and Peter’s shared love of music and art that brought them together, they married July 7, 2001. The year after their marriage they purchased Reflections Photography and photographed horse shows together until this past summer. Karin loved to be in nature whether it was hiking, cycling, skiing, swimming or just out for a walk. Karin was an adored, loving wife to Peter and loving mother to their two children. Karin was effortless in her love and always had a smile, kind word, a twinkle in her eye. Those who knew her will never forget her infectious laughter, wit, and optimism. Karin is survived by her mother, Nora; her husband, Peter Weyand; their children, Melia and Grace; her four brothers: John(Ann), Robert(Jann), Gordon(Maressa), and Kenneth(Jen); and nieces/nephews, Britt/Tom, Alyssa/Jason, Jessie/Mark, GJ/Jolie, Cody, Andrew, Megan, Sam, Sean, Dillon; and finally grandniece, MJ. Karin is also survived many longtime and dear family and friends, from both Norway and here at home, many of which date back to childhood. A celebratory memorial service will be held on March 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, 35 Pearl Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. In lieu of flowers, please plant some flowers (black eyed susans were a favorite) or a tree in Karin’s memory. Peter is exploring the start of a foundation in Karin’s name. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Karin’s Book of Memories: www.GV VFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2019