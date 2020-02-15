|
|
KINGSTON- Katherine E. Charlton, 94, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Klein Kramer. Katherine was the Salutatorian of Kingston High School Class of 1943 (she was only .001 short of the Valedictorian’s GPA), and attended the New York State College for Teachers.Katherine is survived by three children, Robert F. Charlton (Robin) of Lake Katrine, Nancy Charlton (Michael) of Bonney Lake, Wash., and Bonnie K. Charlton of Saugerties; a brother, Henry W. Kramer (Judith) of Asheville, N.C.; and five grandchildren, Robert Charlton, Jr., (Chanel), Corey Charlton, Christopher Charlton, Nicole Klein, and Brian Klein. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Katherine lost her beloved husband, Warren A. Charlton in August, 1986. Warren and Katherine established Charlton Precision Products, Inc. in 1962. The business continues to be run by Robert and Bonnie. In addition to her parents and husband, Katherine was predeceased by her sister, Flora K. Johnson (Stanley) of Centereach, N.Y. Memorial Service and Interment will be privately held. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family of Katherine with the arrangements. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Ulster Literacy Association: https://ulsterliteracy.org/ Online condolences may be left for the family of Katherine by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/katherine-e-charlton
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 16, 2020