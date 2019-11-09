Home

SAUGERTIES- Katherine Gardner, 86, of Esopus Creek Road, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Greene Meadow Nursing Home.She was born in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Feb. 14, 1933, to the late Richard and Amelia Race. Katherine loved to read, watch movies, and take walks around the village. She was a lifelong Member of the Dutch Reformed Church, a community volunteer, where she spent time organizing clothing at The Well. She enjoyed being around others of all ages, as she was a member of the Saugerties Sr. Citizens Group and worked many years as a Teaching Aide at Cahill Elementary School.She was a loving mother to her three surviving sons, Dirk of California, Scott and his wife, Eileen of Saugerties, and Todd of Catskill, and grandchildren, Erika Ficquette, Jason Gardner, and Ginny Pruett. She was predeceased by her husband James on Jan. 28, 2019.Her Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow in the the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Condolences may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/katherine-gardner
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019
