|
|
Katherine Hudson KINGSTON- Katherine Hudson, 92, of Kingston, N.Y. died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. She was born on Sept. 21, 1926, the daughter of late Florence and Roscoe North. Katherine worked as a seamstress for Baltz Pajama Factory until her retirement. Katherine was predeceased by her infant daughter Donna Marie. She is survived by her children, Audrey Haun of Seaford, N.Y., Alana Johnson (Tom) of Accord, and Jeff Hudson of Kingston, her five grandchildren, Erika Haun, Alina Kuehn (Chris), Joshua Hudson (Amy), Travis Hudson, and Jeremy Hudson and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters Betty Christiana of Rosendale and Marthabelle Depuy (Bob) of Stone Ridge. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Her funeral service will be Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, June 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Katherines’s name to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, bcrf.org
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 11, 2019