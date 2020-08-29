KINGSTON-Katherine Leigh Fitzgerald-Diamond, 74, of Arlington Place, Kingston died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home. Born August 24, 1945 in Poughkeepsie, New York she was the daughter of the late Thomas P. and Lois Mae (Green) Fitzgerald Sr. Kathy carried her CAC with the State of N.Y., and County of Westchester for alcohol and drug treatment where she helped many at the Maxwell Institute in Tuckahoe, New York and Villa Veritas Foundation in Kerhonkson, New York. Kathy enjoyed painting, writing, cooking, dancing and music while socializing with friends and family; Kathy's laughter and smiling eyes will be missed. Katherine is survived by her daughter Gina Marie, grandson Brandon Scott, Son Kurt and Grandson Kurt Jr.; brothers Greg and Tom, sisters, Rose, Peg, Judy and Nora and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son Scott E. Deaver at the age of nineteen. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
A memorial service will be announced at a date to be determined. http://www.lastingmemories.com/katherine-leigh-fitzgerald-diamond