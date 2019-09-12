|
TILLSON-Katherine M. Connolly, 90, of Grist Mill Road, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Hudson Valley Senior Residence in Kingston.She was born in the Bronx Sept. 24, 1928 a daughter of the late Herman and Katrina Küch Asendorf.A longtime Tillson resident, she had been employed as a water clerk for the Town of Rosendale until her retirement. She was also a longtime member of Rosendale - Tillson American Legion Post 1219 Ladies Auxillary and had been a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kingston for more than 50 years.Katherine enjoyed traveling, sea shore visits and spending time with her family. Her husband, Edward J. Connnolly, died Dec. 11, 2013.She is survived by a daughter, Katherine Connolly Rowe of Tillson, three sons, Edward Connolly and his wife Vicki of Ill., Mark Connolly and his wife Marti of Woodstock and Matthew Connolly and his wife Jamie of Tillson, a sister Henrietta Asendorf of Texas, ten grandchildren, Kristin Rowe DeFranco (Anthony), Jennifer Rowe Behun (Christopher), Sara Restivo (Mario), Breanna and Ryan Connolly, Kari Connolly, Rana Hoffman (Andy), Karen Edenholm (John), Ian Fuller (Hilary) and Jennifer DeRoche (John). And by 13 great-grandchildren, Justin, Rachel, Thomas, Kyle, Emma, Connor, Lucien, Hudson, Nolan, Fallon, Allison, Adam and Kyle DeFranco. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.A sister, Meta, died previously.Funeral services will be held Saturday 12 noon at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate. Interment will be in Rosendale Plains Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday morning previous the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.Memorial donations are requested to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 104 Wurts St., Kingston, N.Y. 12401. (GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/katherine-m-connolly
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 13, 2019