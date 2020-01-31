|
JEWETT- Our dear daughter, Kate Reinke, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. The last 8 years of her life she battled a relentless spine cancer(chordoma). Kate was 32.Kate was an artist, story teller, a kind, loving human being and a great friend to so many.Beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, we will be gathering at the Brandywine restaurant in Windham, N.Y., to spend some time sharing our memories and love for Kate. Please join us.Deb, Michael, and William Reinke and Joe Caracciolo. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kate-reinke
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020