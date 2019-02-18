|
|
Katherine Rockwell SAUGERTIES- Katherine Rockwell died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at The Pines in Catskill. She was 79 years old. Born July 3, 1939 in West Camp, she was the daughter of Arthur and Hilda Shayer Tompkins. She worked many years as a machinist and was the manager of Partition Street Laundry for 29 years. Survivors include her son, Eric Rockwell of Delmar; her two grandsons, Michael and Robert Gardner; her cousin, Carla Volheim; and several siblings. She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Dolores Gardner. Funeral services will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Friends may call Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Please offer your condolences for Katherine and her family at www.Buon oFuneralService.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 19, 2019