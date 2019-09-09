Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Kathie Lee Nelson Obituary
Kathie Lee Nelson KINGSTON- Kathie Lee Nelson, 67, died at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie after a brief illness on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Born Oct. 9, 1951 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Jackson Munsell and Gloria (Roslund) Kobler and step daughter of David Kobler. She graduated from LaSalle Sr. High School Class of 1969 and SUNY Buffalo receiving a degree in psychology. A Certified Brain Injury Specialist and Certified Spinal Cord injury Specialist. Kathie was employed as a social worker and LPN for The Lutheran Home in Pleasant Valley, N.Y. Kathie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and traveling especially to the ocean. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, photography, and computers. Kathie is survived by her husband Richard J. Nelson; her children, Colleen Charbonneau and her husband Kevin, Scott Robertson and his wife Kathy, Erin Robertson-Cantara and her husband Scott; step-children: Paula Auringer, and Michael and Mark Nelson; grandchildren, Katie Lee Farrell, Brandon Charbonneau, Kylie, Kade, and Kole Robertson; step-grandchildren, Elijah Auringer, Alexis Nelson, Arielle Auringer, Caleb Auringer, Gabriel Auringer, Chloe Auringer, Madeline Nelson, Claire Nelson, and Owen Nelson; an dher siblings, Cynthia Hutchinson and her husband Bill, Keith Kobler, and Dale Kobler and his wife Debbie. Her King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, Clancy, as well as many nieces and nephews, also survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 10, 2019
