Kathleen Dionysius


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Dionysius Obituary
Kathleen “Kitty” Dionysius RHINEBECK- Kathleen “Kitty” Dionysius, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home in Rhinebeck. Born Dec. 14, 1941 in Wappingers, she was the daughter of Katherine and Arthur Buckley. Kitty worked 31 years at Ferncliff Nursing Home. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. Kitty is survived by her husband, Charles Dionysius; her sons, Curtis Velie of Rhinebeck and Scott Velie of Albany; her step-daughter, Tracey Ferreri of Amenia; stepson, David Dionysius of the state of Washington; two brothers, John and Arthur Buckley, Jr., of Wappingers Falls; and a sister, Frances Livingston of Florida. She was predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Percy Velie, and a brother, James Buckley. Funeral arrangements are private. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice for the care Kitty received. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 6, 2019
