Kathleen E. Clarke STONE RIDGE- Kathleen E. Clarke, 74, of Stone Ridge, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was born in Kiltimagh, County Mayo, Ireland, Oct. 4, 1944 a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth McEvilly Conboy. She had resided in Stone Ridge for the past 45 years. Kathleen was employed as an operating room surgical technician at Kingston Hospital until her retirement in 2011. She enjoyed her trips back to Ireland, summer beach vacations at Cape Cod, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her husband George Clarke died Dec. 24, 2008, and a brother, Francis Conboy, also died previously. She is survived by two daughters, Christine Schoonmaker (John) of Saugerties, Kelly Clarke-Vallee (Dionis) of Stone Ridge; a son, Brian Clarke (Jennifer) of Kingston; a sister, Mary Conboy, and two brothers, Christy and Liam Conboy, all of Kiltimach, County Mayo, Ireland. Also survived by 3 grandchildren Emily Clarke, Liam and Aiden Schoonmaker. Her funeral will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church, Rosendale. Interment will follow at the New Paltz Rural Cemetery, Ulster County Veterans Section. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. (wwwGJ MoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 8, 2019