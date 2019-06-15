|
Kathleen “Kate” Heisey LAKE KATRINRE- Kathleen “Kate” Heisey, 72, of Corwin Place, entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Northern Dutchess Hospital. Born March 15, 1947 in Detroit, Mich.; she was the daughter of the late Richard and Shirley Isbell. Kate was employed as a teacher’s assistant at the Rhinecliff Union Free School at Holy Cross and West Park Union Free School. She was a graduate of Ulster County Community College and was a avid bowler. She belonged to the KWBA participating in National Tournaments held in Tampa and Reno. She bowled locally at Hoe Bowl on the Hill in Kingston with the “Busy B’s”. Kate along with her best friend, Judy Phillips, organized and ran the youth bowling program for over 25 years. Survivors include her husband, Thomas W. Heisey, with whom she recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary; two sons: Robert (Nicole) Heisey of Rockledge, Fla., and David (Jaclyn) Stoutenburgh of Ashokan; and seven siblings: Barbara Mayer, Nancie Whaley, Elaine Smith, Mary Grunis, Clare Rodney, Paul Isbell, and Maggie Isbell. Two grandchildren, Kaley Saige Heisey and Kenzie Ann Stoutenburgh, and several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a brother, John Isbell. Her Service of Remembrance will be held 5 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kate Heisey Memorial Scholarship Fund at Patel’s Kingston Lanes Attn: Nancy Howell, 644 East Chester St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 16, 2019