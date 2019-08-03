Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Kathleen T. Kretschmer Obituary
Kathleen T. Kretschmer BOICEVILLE- Kathleen T. Kretschmer, of Upper Boiceville Road, died in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Sunday, July 28 2019. Born Aug. 21, 1937 in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Kathleen was the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Lunny) Ott. She is survived by her two sons and daughter, Robert J. Kretschmer, Kathleen Prisco, and Richard J. Kretschmer and his domestic partner Christina R. Sigler; her grandchildren, Kristin M. Shirley, Kaitlyn R. Kretschmer, Kelly A. Alexander, Bailey R. Kretschmer, and Olivia T. Kretschmer; and a great-grandson, Devin Canpie. Niece, Nancy Mercurio, Nephew, Gerard Ott, and many nieces and nephews also survive. She is predeceased by a sister, Mary Reynolds, and brother, George Ott. Cremation and Memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received for a memorial visitation at the funeral home Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 4 to 7p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary’s Church Broadway Kingston, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers a contribution to The Saint Judes Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly cherished. www.stjude.org/memorial.com Flowers are also graciously accepted.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 4, 2019
