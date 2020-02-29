|
KINGSTON- Kathleen “Kathy” Whalen Whittaker, 55, of Kingston, N.Y., unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was reunited with her parents Marion and Joseph Whalen. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. For full memorial biography please visit www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-whittaker
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020