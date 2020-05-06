Kathrina M. Carle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathrina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWN OF ULSTER- Kathrina M. "Kathy" Carle 72 of Lawrenceville St., Kingston, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home. Born June 20, 1947 to Emmadelle Sachs. Kathy was co-owner of Carle's Heating and Plumbing in Kingston from 1971-1991. She was an extremely successful Tupperware area manager in the mid to late 1970s. Working as a waitress is where she met and happily served many in this area. Whether it be Howard Johnson's on Rte 28, Paulina's on Boice's Lane or Kingston Family Restaurant on Rte. 28 she would always remember her regular customer's orders. Kathy was also employed by CRC as the Residence Manager of Koenig House from the late 1980s to early 1990s. Kathy was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Bernie Carle, and her companion of 17 years, Vernon Stoutenburg. She is survived by her daughters, Jocelyn Cariello of Lake Katrine, and Leigh Ann Ciferri of Poughkeepsie, also her son-in-laws, Andy Cariello and Rich Ciferri, and her four granddaughters: Emma Cariello, Eden Ciferri, Sophie Ciferri, and Alix Ciferri. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contribution to: People's Place, 17 St. James St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathrina-m-carle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved