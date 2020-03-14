|
|
HARRISBURG, PA.- Kathryn Beard Ludlow, 94, entered Heaven on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lois (McClure) Beard. She lived in Warren, Ohio, Accord, N.Y.,Brevard, N.C., and was currently residing at Homeland Center in Harrisburg, Pa. She was the loving wife of Charles Ludlow for almost 64 years before his passing on April 10, 2017. Prior to getting married, Kathy worked for Ohio Edison. After living in Ohio for six years, Kathy and Chuck moved to Accord, N.Y. She was an active member of the Dutch Reformed Church for over 28 years. She was involved in the Christian Women’s Club, led Bible studies in her home, and was involved in her community as an Avon Rep and Welcome Wagon volunteer. Kathy was a wonderful homemaker and known for her delicious pies, cheesecakes, and other baked goods that were sold locally. She enjoyed summers living in Branford, Conn., at a family owned cottage and entertaining guests. After retirement they moved to Brevard, N.C. where they attended Carr’s Hill Baptist Church. Kathy’s hobbies were reading, gardening, and traveling. She just loved life! Surviving are her four daughters, Bronwyn “Bonnie” Dawsey (James) of Hendersonville, N.C., Jennifer (Jenny) Terbeek of Asheville, N.C., Tricia Earhart (Ken) of Mount Joy, Pa., and Nora Kerschner (John) of Harrisburg, Pa.; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Carolee Fowler and a brother Wilbur “Mick” Beard, both of Ohio. A private burial will be held in Brevard, N.C., at a later date decided by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Center, 1901 N 5 th St., Harrisburg, Pa., 17102. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-beard-ludlow
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 15, 2020