Kathryn E. Gleich POUGHKEEPSIE- Kathryn E. Gleich, 58, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born on Aug. 5, 1960 in Kingston; the daughter of the late Henry Gleich and Kathryn (McAuliffe) Gleich of West Hurley. Kathy was a graduate of Onteora High School, Class of 1978. She is survived by her brothers, Henry Gleich of West Hurley, Tom Gleich and his wife Tina of Westford, Mass., and Joe Gleich and his wife Sue of Accord; her aunt, Ann Every and her husband Ron of West Hurley; her nieces and nephews, Kari, Allie, Adam, Heidi, Katrina, and Rob; five great-nieces and nephews; as well as her dear friend, Albert Cole of Wappingers. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her nephew, Mitch Gleich. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston, N.Y. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, Mitchell J. Gleich Scholarship Fund, 144 Pine St., #210, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Kathryn can be found at www.KeyserFuneralSer vice.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 24, 2019
