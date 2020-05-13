TOWN OF ULSTER- Kathryn E. Spader, 74, of Oakwood Drive died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home. Born March 14, 1946 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Christian and Frieda (Holland) Walz. Kathryn was a homemaker who enjoyed spending her time with family, friends, and dog, Dixie Cup. Kathryn is survived by her children: Charles F. Spader and his wife Marvele, Gilbert M. Spader and his wife Patricia, Christopher M. Spader, Stephanie R. Schleuderer and her husband Anthony. Eight grandchildren: Jonathan S. Spader, Timothy J. Spader, Shannon M. Takae, Sheila F. Collins, Nicholas M. Spader, Phillip A. Spader, Giuliana R. Schleuderer, and Jaidyn C. Schleuderer, and four great-grandchildren, Scartlett I. Collins, Penelope Q. Collins, Anwen R. Oxford, and Serena L. Oxford, also survive. Kathryn was predeceased by her husband Charles Spader. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. Services will be private and inurnment will take place at Saint Peter's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-e-spader
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 13 to May 14, 2020.