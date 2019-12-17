Home

SAUGERTIES- Kathryn Lewis, formerly of Saugerties died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at The Pines in Catskill. She was 98 years old. Born Feb. 26, 1921 in Malden-on-Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Lew and Isabel McLaughlin Lewis. She retired from IBM in Kingston and Poughkeepsie after more than 25 years of service. In addition to IBM, she had also worked for several area garment manufacturers. A communicant of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Malden, Kathryn was a former Sunday School teacher and a member of the United Methodist Women. She is survived by many good friends and several cousins. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. in Saugerties, N.Y. Interment will be in Rosendale Plains Cemetery in Rosendale. Friends may call Wednesday 4 until 7 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to made to the Saugerties Animal Shelter. Please offer your condolences for Kathryn and her family at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-lewis
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 18, 2019
