|
|
ST. JOHNSVILLE- Kathryn Lois Schick Munson, 87, of St. Johnsville passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Jan., 4, 1933; the daughter of the late Frank and Ella Mae Frier Schick. Lois worked as a secretary for the Transportation Department at Johnstown School District until her retirement. She attended the Johnstown First Baptist Church and later the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Gloversville. She was predeceased by her husband, Adolph A. Munson whom she married on Dec. 11, 1954; brothers: Norman and Ronnie Schick and grandson, Thomas Munson. She is survived by her brother, Ray Schick (Nancy) of Port Ewen; her daughter, Karen Armento (David) of New Hampshire; her son, Kevin Munson (Nancy Canary) of Ephratah; eight grandchildren: Amanda, Jeremiah, Alicia, Kathryn, Emily, Alexis, Travis, and Jordan; and eleven great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2019, at A.G. Cole Funeral Home, 215 East Main St., Johnstown with Pastor Alan Rose officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service.Interment will be held at Ephratah Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ephratah Vol. Fire Department. Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.agcolefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-lois-schick-munson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 11, 2020