HURLEY- On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, Kathryn T. Begley, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 92. “Kay” was born in Holyoke, Mass., to Michael and Agnes Dent. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and went on to work for the railroad. She married Robert E. Begley and they eventually moved to Hurley, N.Y., where they raised their four children. As the children grew, Kay went back to work as a secretary for St. Joseph’s Catholic School and then later at IBM. Kay was passionate about her family and her friends. Her love and generosity knew no bounds. You could count yourself lucky if you were in one of those two groups. She loved to play card games, board games, feed anyone that came into her house, read, and watch her beloved Yankees. Her sense of humor and infectious laugh were gifts to whomever knew her. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Jacqueline. She is survived by her brother, John Dent, and by her four children – Michael Begley (Patti), Kathleen Thomas (Robert), Maureen Chambers (David), and Robert Begley (Terilú Webster.) Kay was exceedingly proud of her eight grandchildren: Brian Begley, Shannon Barton (Jason), Sarah Begley-Blount (Dana), Matthew Begley, Terra Begley, Treyton Chambers, Colton Chambers, and Nick Thomas (Jenna), and her five great-grandchildren: Christopher Begley, Giada Coleman, Finley Barton, Lucas Thomas, and Teagan Barton. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the . A Celebration of Kathryn’s Life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. Friends will be received at the funeral home on from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at Saint Joseph's Church. Burial will follow at the Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-t-begley
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020