Katrina Lyn Collazo Hasbrouck
TOWN OF ULSTER- Katrina Lyn Collazo Hasbrouck of Kingston entered her eternal rest on Aug. 7 of the year 2020. Born April 26, 1987 to Bea Williams and Neftali Collazo. She leaves behind her husband, Joseph Hasbrouck; her mother, Bea Williams; sister, Heather Ferguson; brothers, Neftali Collazo, Jr., Manuel Collazo, Carlos Collazo, and David Collazo. Aunt to Jenaya and Taviah Rollerson and a host of many other nieces and nephews. Daughter-in-law to Alfred and Linda Hasbrouck; sister-in-law to Carmela King and Jessica Hasbrouck, brothers-in-law: Alfred (Boomer) Hasbrouck, Jason Hasbrouck, Richard Hasbrouck, and Jeremy King. A host of aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. She will be rejoicing with her father, Neftali Collazo (Popi). Maternal grandparents Harold and Beatrice Williams. Her paternal grandparents Arcadia and Damascus Collazo. Katrina was and is the most kindest, sweetest person you could ever meet. She leaves behind a powerful impact to everyone she has met in her lifetime. She will forever remain in our hearts. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. A Home Going Celebration will take place at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home.

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
