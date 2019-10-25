|
KINGSTON- Kay Frances Parker, 60, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, surrounded by her mother, children, and grandchildren.She was born on Aug. 2, 1959 in Oxford, N.C.Kay worked in the health care field for many years. During that time, she worked at Golden Hill Health Care Center, Taconic DDSO, Ulster Greene ARC, and many other home health care agencies.She loved watching sports especially football and basketball, as well as shows such as Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, and Judge Mathis. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, fishing, listening to music, playing cards, Bingo, dancing, and going to Casinos. She also loved her BMW truck. Above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.Kay is survived by her mother, Dorothy Parker; her children, Preston Parker, Tomekia Parker, Melvina Parker, Michael Parker, Charlie Brodhead, Jr., Shumekia Weaver; her grandchildren, Anthony Keith, Destiny Johnson, Ilanya Parker, Dior Johnson, Elon Parker, Amaya Brodhead, Paris Baker, and Nazier Brodhead; one great-granddaughter, Elliana Keith; her brother, Rayfield Parker; her life-long partner, Cedric Napier; as well as a many other dear friends and family members.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at His Word Revealed Church, 205 NY-28, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. With the funeral service starting at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. A tribute for Kay can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kay-frances-parker
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 26, 2019