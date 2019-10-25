Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Frances Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Frances Parker Obituary
KINGSTON- Kay Frances Parker, 60, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, surrounded by her mother, children, and grandchildren.She was born on Aug. 2, 1959 in Oxford, N.C.Kay worked in the health care field for many years. During that time, she worked at Golden Hill Health Care Center, Taconic DDSO, Ulster Greene ARC, and many other home health care agencies.She loved watching sports especially football and basketball, as well as shows such as Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, and Judge Mathis. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, fishing, listening to music, playing cards, Bingo, dancing, and going to Casinos. She also loved her BMW truck. Above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.Kay is survived by her mother, Dorothy Parker; her children, Preston Parker, Tomekia Parker, Melvina Parker, Michael Parker, Charlie Brodhead, Jr., Shumekia Weaver; her grandchildren, Anthony Keith, Destiny Johnson, Ilanya Parker, Dior Johnson, Elon Parker, Amaya Brodhead, Paris Baker, and Nazier Brodhead; one great-granddaughter, Elliana Keith; her brother, Rayfield Parker; her life-long partner, Cedric Napier; as well as a many other dear friends and family members.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at His Word Revealed Church, 205 NY-28, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. With the funeral service starting at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. A tribute for Kay can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kay-frances-parker
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now