|
|
KINGSTON- Kay “Becky” Longendyke, 73, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home. Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late William and Mildred Nickerson Longendyke. Close friends and family knew her as Becky. She was a strong, stubborn woman who could always make you laugh. There was always an adventure with her. She was an avid member of her church and a devoted follower of her faith and had many friends in her congregation. Becky was a supporter to the SPCA, as she had a soft heart for dogs. She enjoyed going to the movies, shopping, craft fairs, and farmers markets. She loved to decorate for every holiday. Her pastime, she enjoyed penny socials and touring old mansions with history. Becky would always help anyone in need. “It broke our hearts to lose you, but you never went alone, for part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” We know Becky is in a better place now and we will always have a special place in our hearts. Kay is survived by her five nieces, Kim Conor of Maiden, N.C., Karen Backus of South Glens Falls, Kristine Smith and her husband, Douglas Smith of Warrensburg, Kelly Stone of Selkirk, and Karlie Monahan and her husband, James of Queensbury. Ten great-nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her sister Janice Skidmore who passed in 2017. A private family graveside service will be held in the family plot in Wiltwyck Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kay-longendyke
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 21, 2020