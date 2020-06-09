STAFFORD, VA.-Keith Duvall, 77, of Stafford died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 4, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He retired from IBM after 30 years working in Kingston, N.Y., Havant, Hantz United Kingdom, and Manassas, Va. He then worked at Intuit in Fredericksburg, Va. for another 15 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ruth Duvall of Warfordsburg, Pa.; and son, Sean Duvall of Fredericksburg. He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Stafford, Va.; his son, Dennis of Saugerties, N.Y.; his grandsons, Cole, Zachary, and Mason of Fredericksburg; his sisters, Beverly Bard, Saundra Young, and Sue Golden all of Warfordsburg; and several nieces and nephews.A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Warfordsburg. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/keith-duvall
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.