Keith F. (Winnie) Hamilton KINGSTON- Keith F. Hamilton, 75, of Kingston, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Westchester Medical Center. Born in Buffalo, N.Y.; he was a son of the late Fred and Erma Tiger Hamilton. Keith was an optician who owned Hamilton Optical in Kingston where he worked for many, many, years and who loved his clientele dearly. He was big into softball, was a 700 bowler, and he loved to hunt and fish. He also loved taking trips to Canada. Keith is survived by his wife of 14 years, Margaret Hamilton, of Kingston; his daughter, Terri Lynn Mansfield, and her husband, Norman, of Kingston; two stepchildren, Lisa Sullivan, and her partner, Stuart, of Saugerties, Kenneth Peber, and his wife, Julie, of Orlando; three sisters, Susan and her husband, Sheldon, of Texas, Joyce Lewis and her husband, Richard, of Monroe, Mass., Debra (Yamakawi) Kurtz of Albany, Ky.; four grandchildren, Patrick, Keith, Laura Lynn and Joseph; and three step-grandchildren, Karissa, Amanda, and Kyle. Eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Keith was predeceased by his stepfather, Raymond Winnie. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be held privately. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Keith by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 14, 2019