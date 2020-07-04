SHANDAKEN-Keith K. Johnson of Shandaken died peacefully at home with his family on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born July 13, 1945, son of the late Paul F. and Nina Beardsley Johnson. Keith operated Johnson Construction which included logging and the skillful operation of heavy equipment. He was the Town of Shandaken Highway Superintendent, and active with the Shandaken Ambulance Squad. For a completed memorial story, please visit gormleyfuneralhome.com
. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Frank Johnson, a son Sean (Alisa) of Nev., brother Randy of Fleischmanns, two granddaughters: Sasha and Annika Johnson. A Service to Celebrate the Life of Keith will be held on Sunday, July 5 at 1 p.m. at the Glenbrook Park, Rt. 42 Shandaken. The Johnson Family requests that all safety precautions of face coverings and social distancing per the Executive Order be strictly observed. You are encouraged to bring your own chair with you to the Neil Grant Memorial Pavilion. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Shandaken Ambulance. To share a special memory or a condolence with the family, please visit Keith's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com
Friends will be received on Sunday prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home 87 Main St. Phoenicia. http://www.lastingmemories.com/keith-k-johnson