TOWN OF ULSTER- Keith W. Gottschalk, Jr., known to all those close to him as "Jr." passed away in the early morning hours of May 1, 2020. Jr. leaves behind his four children, Joseph, Hannah ( their mom Melinda), Blake and Makenzie (their mom Holly); his loving parents, Keith Sr. and Donna Gottschalk; his big sister, Greta Bowen; and his pets, Sly, his ball python, Lilith, his tortoise, and his furball partner, Sid the pitbull who went everywhere with him. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends also survive. For many years Jr. has been employed by Sutton Plumbing and Electric where he was treated like one of the family. He was an avid musician, playing many genres with his favorite being punk rock. His talent to teach himself how to play instruments started as a teenager when he learned to play the acoustic guitar by ear. He moved on to the drums, the bass guitar, and lead guitar. Jr. was a current member of the band "Alternative Ulster" and previous member of "Home at 30 (HA30). Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/keith-w-gottschalk-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.