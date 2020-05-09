Keith W. Gottschalk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWN OF ULSTER- Keith W. Gottschalk, Jr., known to all those close to him as "Jr." passed away in the early morning hours of May 1, 2020. Jr. leaves behind his four children, Joseph, Hannah ( their mom Melinda), Blake and Makenzie (their mom Holly); his loving parents, Keith Sr. and Donna Gottschalk; his big sister, Greta Bowen; and his pets, Sly, his ball python, Lilith, his tortoise, and his furball partner, Sid the pitbull who went everywhere with him. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends also survive. For many years Jr. has been employed by Sutton Plumbing and Electric where he was treated like one of the family. He was an avid musician, playing many genres with his favorite being punk rock. His talent to teach himself how to play instruments started as a teenager when he learned to play the acoustic guitar by ear. He moved on to the drums, the bass guitar, and lead guitar. Jr. was a current member of the band "Alternative Ulster" and previous member of "Home at 30 (HA30). Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/keith-w-gottschalk-jr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved