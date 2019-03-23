|
Kenneth Christiana OLIVEBRIDGE-Kenneth Christiana, 71, of Olivebridge died unexpectedly on Monday ,March 18, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. He was born in Kingston, June 11, 1947 a son of the late Robert and Mary Van Wagenen and was a lifelong area resident. Kenneth was a 1966 graduate of Rondout Valley High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam. Since his childhood Ken’s passion was truck driving. He currently was the owner operator of Kenneth Christiana Trucking and was leased to Mercer Transportation Co. of Louisville, Kentucky. Ken was a life member of the Owner Operators Independent Drivers Association. Ken is survived by his wife Mary Fuller Christiana whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 19, 2018, a daughter Heather Christiana (Ward Preisendorfer) of Boiceville, two cousins, Rosemary Brown (Michael) of High Falls and David Lawrence (Nancy) of Accord. A sister, Margaret Ellen (Peggy) Seyfarth died March 19, 2014. Because of his kindness and unmatched smile, Because of his truck and his many many miles, Ken also leaves behind an extended family of BROTHERS, SISTERS AND FRIENDS up and down the highways, hills and around the bends. As we will miss you for now Ken, this is not the end. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday March 30 beginning at 11 a.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 1 p.m. there will be a time of remembrance and sharing followed by a procession to the Accord Firehouse, Main St. in Accord for a time of fellowship. The Christiana family would appreciate any donations to help defray expenses incurred. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 24, 2019