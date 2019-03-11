Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Edward Johnson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Edward Johnson Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Edward Johnson, Jr. KINGSTON- Kenneth Edward Johnson, Jr., 68, of Saugerties, formerly of Kingston, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. He was born on Feb. 11, 1951 in Kingston; the son of the late Kenneth E. Johnson, Sr., and Mary Johnson. Kenneth served his country in the U.S. Navy. He later retired from the City of Kingston. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, golf, and bowling and was a member of the USBC Columbia Greene Association. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Kristen Johnson of Saugerties, his children, Robert Johnson of Catskill, Michelle Johnson of Kingston, and Stephen, Thomas, Laura, and Tina Piccirello, all of Saugerties. He is also survived by five grandchildren, as well as several sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In 2002 Kenneth was predeceased by his former wife, Carol Johnson. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in Mt. Marion Cemetery in the Spring. A tribute for Kenneth can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now