MOORESVILLE, N.C.- Kenneth P. Mikesh, 67, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sept. 23, 2019.Ken is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda (McEntee) Mikesh; children: Miranda Maxwell of Port Townsend, Wash., John Mikesh(Jennifer) of Mooresville, N.C., Monica Stopczynski (Chris) of El Dorado, Kan., Kolleen Organek (Casey) of Charlotte, N.C.; 11 grandchildren, Mikael, Clara, Rose, Jonah, Jayne, Ethan, Jared, Lydia, Eliza, Liam, Tommy, and “granddog”, Zoe; siblings: Joseph(Penny), Robert(Mary), James(Peggy), Timothy(Patricia), Mary D’Alberto(Anthony), and Kevin; and 17 nieces & nephews.Predeceased by his parents, Dorothy (VanEtten) & Joseph Mikesh; in-laws, Ingeborg (Baur) & John McEntee; and son, Adam.A service in celebration of Ken’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, beginning at noon at: James Funeral Home & Northlake Memorial Gardens, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, N.C. 28070. (Visitation will be held 12 to 1 p.m. with the service at 1 p.m.) View full obituary: jamesfuneralhomelkn.comMemorials in loving memory of Ken can be made to: Hospice of Lake Norman, 705 Griffith Street, Suite 203, Davidson, N.C., 28036; (704) 375-0100. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kenneth-peter-mikesh
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 26, 2019