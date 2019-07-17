Home

Kenneth R. May GLENFORD, N.Y.- Kenneth R. May was born on July, 19, 1938 and died on July 15, 2019. Kenneth served proudly in the U.S. Air Force, Aim High, Fly-Fight-Win. He is lovingly survived by his son, Kenneth (tinker) May; granddaughter, April and husband Daniel Cannon; daughter, Kathleen Santoro; grandson, Kyle Felbab and wife Alexis; son, Kevin May and wife Dawn; grandson, Christopher; granddaughter, Alicia and husband Tony Honerkamp; grandson, Kevin May and wife Emily; and ten amazing great-grandchildren. Kenneth was predeceased by his beloved parents, Verna and August; two sisters, two brothers, and his wife and love, Emily. Kenneth leaves behind his siblings Roger, Elsie, Shirley and Howard. Kenny, a true Catskill Mountain Man loved hunting and fishing and ensured he taught his children to enjoy them as well. Many a great ice fishing derbies at the Wittenberg Sportsman Club, you would hear Kenny yell “Fish on.” Ken also loved to tell you to “Boogie Boogie”. We are sad of his leaving, we are elated that he is free of pain and back in the arms of the love of his life Emily. A love without end Amen.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 18, 2019
