WOODSTOCK- Kevin R. Hunter, Jr., 42, a lifelong resident of Woodstock passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 after battling with a heroin addiction, a sickness, and a disease. He was strong but the battle was extremely difficult. He was thoughtful and kind to all who were blessed to have loved and know him. Kevin had many close friends who have stuck by him and loved him as a brother. Born July 27, 1978 in Kingston; and survived by his parents, Kevin R. Hunter, Sr., and Laurie and William Hamilton (stepfather) of Woodstock. Also surviving are his sister, Stacey Hunter (John Connelly) and two nephews Gavin and Jacob. His love of his life Jessica Dearborn of Kerhonkson stood by him throughout his journey. Family members include-Jackie Earley (Tad) of Woodstock, Bob Reynolds of Idaho and other aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations in Kevin’s name be sent to The R.Y.A.N. Foundation (Raising Your Awareness about Narcotics) at 1568 Rt 32 Saugerties, N.Y., 12477 Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home in Woodstock. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kevin-r-hunter