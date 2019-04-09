|
Kimberly VanEtten LAKE KATRINE- Kimberly VanEtten, 58, of VanEtten Lane died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Kingston City Hospital. Born April 3, 1961 in Peekskill she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Veronica Travis. An area resident for many years she was employed at Wolf’s Day Care in Saugerties. An avid reader she was a former volunteer at the Cortlandt Ambulance Squad in Montrose, N.Y. Predeceased by her husband, Eric C. VanEtten in 2010; survivors include two sons, Justin E. and Sean P. VanEtten; four sisters: Pam Travis of Verplank, Donna (Tom) Diana of Shrub Oak, Lisa (William) Gonda of Walden, and Wendy (Walter) Miller of Newburgh; and two brothers, Douglas of Montrose and Todd (Allison) Travis of Cornwall. Several Nieces and Nephews also survive. Her Service of Rememberance will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in the Mt. Marion Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 1 to 2 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Kim’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 10, 2019