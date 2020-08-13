ULSTER PARK- Kristen Reynaud, 33, of House Lane, Ulster Park died at home Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, following a long battle with mental health and addiction. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on July 2, 1987; a daughter of Joanne (Gaal) Reynaud of Ulster Park and the late Gary Reynaud (2011).Kristen was a graduate of Kingston High School, and attended SUNY Ulster, and was employed in retail sales at Ulta Beauty in Kingston, a job she absolutely loved. She loved animals, especially her cats, Stanley and Zeus, and she would often volunteer at the SPCA. Kristen was dedicated to speaking out about the evils of addiction, and participated in the R.Y.A.N. Kelder Awareness Run/Walk, and even had an article published in the Poughkeepsie Journal in Sept. 2016, entitled "Love at first hit". She enjoyed music and attending concerts with her mother, especially those of Tom Petty and James Taylor. In addition to her mother, Kristen is survived by her sister, Erin (Tyree Tramel) Reynaud of Poughkeepsie; her boyfriend, James Thompson of Saugerties; aunt, Chrissy (Ronald) Knapp of Poughkeepsie; aunt, Darlene Gaal of Port Ewen; uncle, Roy J. (Marie) Reynaud of Florida, as well as several cousins, and many beloved friends. In addition to her father Gary, she is predeceased by her Uncle John Gaal, and her grandparents. Kristen's family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing are required, which may limit funeral home capacity. The memorial service will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests contributions in Kristen's memory to the: O.R.A.C.L.E. Program, 380 Blvd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, a valuable response team that dedicated their time in assisting Kristen, and her family. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Kristen's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kristen-reynaud