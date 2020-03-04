|
DERRY, N.H.- Labon T. Bumphus, 84 of Derry, N.H., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the Elliot Hospital, Manchester, N.H. He was born on Feb. 19, 1936 in Newburgh, N.Y.; a son of the late Lambert and Geraldine (Scott) Bumphus. Mr. Bumphus proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged after 30 years of service as a Chief Master Sergeant having worked in Logistics Communications. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Lester W. Chase Post #9 where he was a Past Commander. He was also a life member of the VFW Post #1617 in Derry and the and a member of Paxton # 16 Masonic Lodge of Harrisburg, Pa. Labon loved playing cards, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Elsie Jeannette Howard of Derry; many nieces, nephews, and cousins including two nieces, Geraldine Blake and Rosella Curry; and two cousins, Tru Fischer and Lola Garland, with whom he had a close relationship. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y. A tribute for Labon can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/labon-t-bumphus
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 5, 2020