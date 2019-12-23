|
|
LIBERTY- Lance Corporal Sean Pomales, 41, of Liberty, N.Y., formerly of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 21, 2019.He was the son of Patricia and Edwin Pomales, born on July 26, 1978 in Jersey City, N.J.Sean was a very loyal, loving man and a proud Marine. He faithfully served his country from April 1999 to Feb. 2002 3/3 India Company, during the Persian Gulf War. The patriotism and discipline he learned in the Marines never left him as his friends and family will attest. Following his honorable discharge, Sean bravely endured a year-long battle of illnesses. Despite this, he maintained a cheerfulness and quick sense of humor. He was considerate of friends and family, and always was willing to lend a helping hand. He was a generous and thoughtful man who loved to write short stories and heart-felt poems. He loved to read, watch old movies, and easily conquered most video games; he broke a track record at Highland middle school. He loved education, attended college classes, and pursued online programs to broaden his mind. He was always proud of his service in the Marines and spoke retained a deep respect for his brothers in arm. He always stopped to speak to a fellow Marine whenever he encountered them.Sean was a great and loving son, brother, and proud uncle of his niece Adelyn and two nephews Sereno and Andre, Jr., whom he loved immensely. He was a loyal and loving brother to Athena and Andre. He was a good neighbor and loyal to his friends and Marine comrades.“We love you Sean, from the moment you were blessed into this world to the moment you left us and until forever, Semper Fi”Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, N.Y., 12788. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery, Sunset Lake Road, Liberty, N.Y., 12754, with full military honors.Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lance-corporal-sean-pomales
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 24, 2019