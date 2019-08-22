|
|
Lanora May Booth Middlesex, N.C.- Lanora May Booth of Middlesex, N.C., formerly of Kerhonkson, N.Y., died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Johnston Memorial Hospital, Smithfield, N.C. She was 72 years old. Mrs. Booth was born on Aug. 18, 1946 in Ellenville, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late George M. and Catherine (Delamater) Tears. On Aug. 29, 1963 Lanora had married Clifford Paul Booth in Kerhonkson, N.Y. They had lived in Kerhonkson for 58 years before moving to North Carolina, where she had lived for the past 14 years. Clifford had passed away in 2012. Lanora is survived by her children, Randy Clifford Booth of Middlesex, N.C., and Pamala Joy Roberts and her husband Fred of Knightdale, N.C.; her brothers, Fred Tears (Lynn), Michael Tears (Lisa), and Timothy Tears; and many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her beloved pets: AnnieMae, Bristol, and Cougar. Besides her husband Lanora was predeceased by her sister April Morris. A graveside memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, 11 a.m. at Pine Bush Cemetery, Kerhonkson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lanora’s name to the SAFE Haven for Cats, Raleigh, N.C., www.safe havenforcats.org/donate/honorary-memorial-donations. Arrangements entrusted to the Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Lanora’s family please visit www.humis tonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 25, 2019