KERHONKSON- Larry J. Fitzgerald of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away in the comfort of his home on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old. Larry was born on Oct. 1, 1945 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Harold and Thelma (Burgher) Fitzgerald. Mr. Fitzgerald was a hard worker, always providing for his family. He had worked as a machinist for Rotron in Woodstock for 42 years, and on weekends he worked as a security guard at Mohonk Mountain House. Being very community-oriented, Larry spent countless hours volunteering and fundraising with the Marbletown Rescue Squad and High Falls Fire Department, where he was the first captain of the JAWS of Life team in the area. Larry was especially dedicated in fundraising for the Charles Haas Memorial Scholarship fund. He also volunteered for 14 years with the Woodstock Rescue Squad, as well as being a member of the Ulster County Firemens Association. In his down time he enjoyed camping and spending time with his family-following his retirement, it was all about the grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ellen Miles Fitzgerald; their children, James Fitzgerald and his life partner, Jennifer Mazur, of Rosendale, Carrie Sirico and her husband Anthony of Kerhonkson;his brother, Glenn Fitzgerald and his wife Elaine of Kingston; his grandchildren, Robin, Miranda, and Joseph Sirico, and Charlotte and Colter Mazur; also surviving are sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and his four legged companion Ava. The family would like to thank the Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad, the Accord Fire Department, the doctors, nurses and technicians at Vassar for their dedication, care and support, and Ulster County Hospice for their swift accommodations for his comfort. Cremation will be private. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a local food bank or your local rescue squad. To send a personal condolence to Larry’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/larry-j-fitzgerald
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020